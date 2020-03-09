|
|
Ann E. Sullivan, 85
WORCESTER - Ann E. (Murray) Sullivan, 85, of Worcester, died peacefully on Friday March 6, 2020, at the Knollwood Nursing Center surrounded by her loving family.
Her husband of 41 years, Francis J. Sullivan, died in 2001.
Ann leaves three daughters, Ann Schofield and her husband Richard of Ellicott City, Maryland, Kathleen Warnken and her husband William, and Maureen Jarvis and her husband Todd, both of Worcester; two sons, John Sullivan and his wife Karen, and Joseph Sullivan and his wife Kim, both of Worcester; 12 grandchildren: Kathryn, Kelly, and Daniel Schofield, William and his wife Jenna, and Julia Warnken, Elizabeth and Tim Jarvis, Patrick, Jeffrey and David Sullivan, and Matthew and Jack Sullivan. She also leaves a sister, Charlotte Notarangelo of Worcester, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her twin sister Carol Naughton, her sister Pauline A. McHugh, and her brother Charles Murray.
Ann was born in Worcester, daughter of Charles and Anna (Murray) Murray and lived in Worcester all her life. She graduated from North High School where she was captain of the varsity basketball team and a member of the varsity field hockey team. She also graduated from Becker College. She was a life-long member of the St Stephen's and Our Lady of the Rosary parishes.
Ann worked in Worcester retail banks for 22 years. She began with Worcester County National Bank, which became part of Shawmut Bank which later became part of Fleet Bank from which she retired in 1996. Prior to raising her children, she was a secretary at the Wyman-Gordon Co.
Ann's greatest joys were her family and especially her grandchildren. She loved attending all her grandchildren's events locally and visiting her grandchildren in Maryland. She also enjoyed regular walks along Burncoat Street with friends and her sister Carol, and vacationing at Hampton Beach in the summer.
The Sullivan family wishes to thank the staff at Knollwood for their skilled and compassionate care of Ann.
Calling hours are Thursday, March 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Friday, March 13, from the funeral home with a Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John's Church, 40 Temple St. Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to St. John's Food for the Poor, 44 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604.
