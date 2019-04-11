|
|
Ann Webber
Inglis - Ann Dickie Webber, 86, of Inglis, FL, formerly of St. Petersburg, died at her daughter's home in Inglis, under the care of her loving family on April 9, 2019. Ann is survived by her son, Roger (Heidi) of Bayou Vista, TX; two daughters, Terri O'Neill (Jim) of Inglis, and Linda Wilson (Jim) of Inglis; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her oldest son, Scott, and her husband, Jim Webber. Ann was born in Worcester, MA, to the late Franklin Dickie and Inez Romkey Dickie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019