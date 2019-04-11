Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
David C. Gross Funeral Home
6366 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
(727) 381-4911
Inglis - Ann Dickie Webber, 86, of Inglis, FL, formerly of St. Petersburg, died at her daughter's home in Inglis, under the care of her loving family on April 9, 2019. Ann is survived by her son, Roger (Heidi) of Bayou Vista, TX; two daughters, Terri O'Neill (Jim) of Inglis, and Linda Wilson (Jim) of Inglis; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her oldest son, Scott, and her husband, Jim Webber. Ann was born in Worcester, MA, to the late Franklin Dickie and Inez Romkey Dickie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .

David C. Gross Funeral Homes, 6366 Central Ave 727-381-4911

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
