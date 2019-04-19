|
|
Ann L. Weston, 62
AUBURN - Ann L. Weston, 62, of Auburn died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of Dora (Lowe) Weston and the late Richard Weston.
Ann is survived by her mother, Dora, sister Rachel Galasso and her husband Robert of Leicester, nephew Shaun Galasso, his wife Deidre and her great nephew Eli of Fiskdale, and a brother-in-law Curt Amidon of Margate, FL. She was predeceased by her sister Linda Amidon.
Ann was born in Lincoln, ME. Her family moved to Oxford, MA in 1964. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1974 and relocated to Auburn in 1988.
Ann's career started in Real Estate and Insurance. Over the past few years, Ann has worked at the Auburn Senior Center as well as the Catholic Charities of Worcester as an Assistant Program Administrator. Ann was a devoted member of the community and gave much of her time to both Oxford and Auburn. For 39 years she was a member of the Oxford and Auburn Conservation Commission and was proud to be the Chairperson during most of that time. Ann loved Auburn and enjoyed spending time to help the community and assisting the elderly. She served as a Member of the Auburn Master Plan and Implementation Committees, the Open Space Committee as Chairperson, Tax Committee for the seniors and veterans, President of Keeping Auburn Warm, Housing Authority member and an elected Town Meeting Member for more than two decades. She was especially proud to be involved with the cleanup project of the Department of Public Works. Ann was presented with an Outstanding Women of Auburn Award in 1995 from The Auburn Junior Woman's Club. She was the recipient of many citations and proclamations from the Town of Auburn and she was extremely proud to receive the Conservation Commissioner of the Year award in 1999 from the MACC.
Ann's family wishes to express their gratitude to Mark and Debbie Mahlert who helped her remain independent for the past few years. They would like to thank her special friends, Dan, David, Diane, Louise, Bonnie, Paula, Lorna and all of the staff at the Heritage Coffee Shop. Lastly, thank you to all of her coworkers at Catholic Charities and a special thank you to Donna for all her help.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ann's family between the hours of 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 2:00 PM in the Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence or view her book of memories visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019