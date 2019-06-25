|
Anna S. (Rogers) Becker-Karbowski,70
West Boylston - Anna S. (Rogers) Becker-Karbowski, 70, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at her home. She was a former long time resident of Shrewsbury, MA and Northborough, MA.
She was born in Worcester on December 2, 1948, daughter of Albert Rogers and Adelaide (Staplin) Rogers. She attended Algonquin Regional High School and Worcester State College.
Anna was a school teacher, business owner of Aladan Vacuum in Worcester, MA and certified Gemologist. For many years she was a part of the Worcester Rock & Mineral Club, Worcester Center for Crafts, and Worcester's St. John's prayer group. She was an avid animal humane advocate and adopted and cared for many injured and homeless cats, dogs and birds. She was also a talented artist and jewelry designer.
She leaves behind her husband, Bernard P. Karbowski; her children, John "Jay" Becker and Jill Becker (Neil Witherell).
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Anna's life on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5-7pm at Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10am at St. John's Church, 44 Temple St., Worcester. (PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO CHURCH) Burial will follow at Howard Street Cemetery in Northborough.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St. Worcester, MA 01606 www.worcesterarl.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 25 to June 26, 2019