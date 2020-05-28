Anna Mae (Farrell) Berthiaume, 98SPENCER - Anna Mae (Farrell) Berthiaume, 98, of Howe Village, died peacefully, Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Quaboag Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center, W. Brookfield.She was the wife of Leo C. Berthiaume who died in 1998. She leaves her son David L. Berthiaume and his companion Lynn Reardon, her daughters Margaret A. Daoust and her husband Emile of Leicester and Donna L. Arsenault of Spencer, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter Marie P. Nelson in 2008, her brothers William, Donald and John Farrell and a sister Marion Bocian.She was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish.The family would like to thank the staff at Quaboag for the compassionate care of their mother over the years.Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 30 at 10 a.m. in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Quaboag Rehabilitation Patient Activity Account, 47 East Main St., W. Brookfield, MA 01585. The J.HENRI MORIN & SON fUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.