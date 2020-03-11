|
Anna M. Carlsen, 84
Lancaster - Anna M. (Ernandes) Carlsen, 84, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the LifeCare Center of Auburn, surrounded by her family.
She leaves four daughters: Gerrie Pierce and her husband, Richard, of Boylston, Kathleen McCarrick and her husband, Jeffrey, of North Grafton, Allison Carlsen and her companion, David Englund, of Clinton, and Gail Flynn of Worcester; a brother, Frank Ernandes, and his wife, Gisela, of Virginia; ten grandchildren: Kelley, Billy, Shane, Connor, Kevin, Dylan, Tyler, Christian, Allison, and Felicia; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Norah; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband, and the father of her children, Walter Carlsen, who died in 2011, their son, Kevin Carlsen, who died in 2004, their great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Cravedi, who died in 2014, and her brother, Joseph Ernandes, who died in 2018.
Anna was born and raised in Bayside, Queens, NY, daughter of Salvatore and Marie (Yorio) Ernandes. She graduated from high school in Queens, and, in 1974, settled her family in Lancaster, where she resided for many years.
Before retirement, Anna worked as a Floor Manager at Nypro, Inc., Clinton.
Anna was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Lancaster, and later attended the Evangelical Congregational Church, Lancaster for many years. She was a cat lover who enjoyed playing bingo, working on crossword puzzles, trips to the beach, and who regularly walked more than five miles per day in her younger years.
A private funeral service and burial will be held at Eastwood Cemetery, Lancaster. There are no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Learn To Cope, 4 Court St., Suite 110, Taunton, MA 02780. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020