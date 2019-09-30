|
|
Anna (Waskewicz) Descarreaux, 94
FITCHBURG - Anna (Waskewicz) Descarreaux passed away peacefully at Leominster Health Alliance Hospital on September 28th, surrounded by many members of her loving and devoted family. Although she lived 94 happy years, her family is devastated by her loss. She was the heart and soul of our family. She was considered to be the core, the reason we gratefully came to be, and the embodiment of many of our best traits that we learned from her. She taught us unconditional love and acceptance.
Annie was predeceased by Raymond Descarreaux, her husband of 48 years. She was born in Fitchburg and lived there all her life. She worked at the H. Margolin & Co. pocketbook factory in Fitchburg for many years until her retirement. She was a devout member of St. Francis of Assisi parish, its Ladies Guild and Ladies of St. Anne. Her family was blessed with the fruits of her wonderful baking skills and innumerable knitted blankets, sweaters, hats and many other items she so nimbly and ceaselessly created to surround us with the warmth of her love. She loved watching the Red Sox, most sports, and game shows. She was a genuinely sweet and kind soul who loved her family and made each and every one of them feel special and loved.
She leaves her six children: Carol Stone of Lunenburg; Donna Brazier of Fitchburg; Sandra Cucchiara and her husband Dennis Cucchiara, who devoted countless hours in helping and caring for Annie in a myriad of ways in her later years, of Fitchburg; Janis Leger and her husband Norman of Lunenburg; Ruth Byrne of Shirley; and son Dana Descarreaux and his wife Robyn of Fitchburg. She was predeceased by sons-in-law Gary Brazier and Jim Byrne. She leaves fourteen grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Annie is also survived by her sister Josephine Bouvier of Lunenburg, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 2nd at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Thursday, Oct. 3rd at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 63 Sheridan Street, Fitchburg. Burial will be St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fitchburg.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019