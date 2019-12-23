|
Anna M. Gabor, 91
Webster - Anna M. (Hencinski) Gabor, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital, Worcester in the presence of her daughter Kathleen and granddaughter Tracy. Her husband of 57 years, Louis R. Gabor, died in 2004.
She leaves 2 daughters, Kathleen A. Remian of Webster, and Linda L. Dixon and her husband Neil of Thomasville, NC; 2 granddaughters, Tracy L. Mosimann and her husband Jerry of Lebanon, CT and Kerri L. McLamb and her husband Jon of Lexington, NC; 3 great-grandchildren, Kaylee Mosimann, Lawson and Layton McLamb. She was preceded in death by her brother, John M. Hencinski in 1986.
She was born in her family home on March 26, 1928, a daughter of Michael A. and Wanda (Szamocki) Hencinski and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Bartlett High School in 1946.
Mrs. Gabor worked as a quality control inspector at the American Optical Company in Southbridge and then in the office at B & W Footwear Company in Webster, retiring in 1993.
She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Church and active in many church organizations. She was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Sodality, served as secretary of the church council and sang in the choir for many years.
Her funeral will be held Monday, December 30, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Holy Trinity Church, 68 Lake Street. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Dudley. A time of visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 AM Monday, December 30, in the funeral home, prior to the Mass. Donations in her name may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 68 Lake Street, Webster, MA 01570.
