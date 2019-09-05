|
|
Anna R. (Miller) Griffin 76
Hamilton, MT. - Anna passed away Tuesday, August 20th at Marcus Daily Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, MT. She was the wife of Steven Griffin. Anna was born in N. Brookfield, MA., the daughter of Lawrence and Winifred (McKean) Miller on May 12, 1943. She lived in Spencer before moving to Montana in 1993. Over the years Anna had worked as a live in caregiver, a seamstress and worked at the Spencer Laundromat. She leaves behind her husband of 38 years, a son Thomas Woodward and his wife Michelle, 2 granddaughters, Amanda and Kylie all of N. Brookfield, 2 sisters, Ruth Campbell of N. Conway, N.H. And Sherry Ekstrom of Worcester, MA., 3 brothers, Edward Miller of Hamilton, MT., Larry (Butch) Miller of Spencer, MA. and Ernest (Jim) Miller and his wife Margaret of Hamilton, MT, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Daniel R. Woodward, 2 sisters, Nancy Miller and Donna Clark, her parents and her cat Tinkerbell.
Anna loved her cat.
There will be no services.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019