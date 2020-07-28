Anna M. (Vierstra) Hackathorn, 83Northbridge - Anna M. (Vierstra) Hackathorn, 83, of Northbridge passed away Sat. July 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of James J. Hackathorn who passed away in February 2018.She was born November 27, 1936 in Northbridge. She was the daughter of the late Martin and Clara (Kooistra) Vierstra. A graduate of the Whitinsville Christian School, Northbridge High School and Worcester Memorial School of Nursing, Class of 1957.Anna had been employed in the nursing field her whole life ending with the Northbridge and Auburn VNA as a registered nurse before retiring in 1998.Upon retiring she and Jim moved to Sunset Beach, NC. Where they spent 12 years enjoying their retirement at the beach and on the golf course, before returning to Northbridge.Anna was an active alumni of the Worcester School of Nursing. She enjoyed and was well known for her knitting, needlepoint, and crocheting. She was an avid golfer and member of the Worcester County Women's Golf Association.Anna is survived by three sons, Mark and his wife Lillian of Northbridge, Dale and his wife Elyzabeth of Northbridge and Scott of Whitinsville. She was a proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Martin Vierstra, James Vierstra, and Marjorie Buma.Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3-5 PM with service immediately following at the Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church, 25 Cross St., Whitinsville. Due to the current Covid regulations, Face coverings and social distancing requirements will be followed. Unfortunately, a Collation at this time will not be held. Due to the expected heat, Business casual attire is acceptable.Memorial donations may be made to the Whitinsville Christian School, Tuition Assistance in lieu of flowers.