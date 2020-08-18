Anna Ottoson (Johnson) Hagberg, 88Worcester/Princeton - Anna Ottoson (Johnson) Hagberg, formerly of Princeton, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020. She was 88 years old.Anna was born on March 5, 1932, the fourth child of Anna M. I. (Ottoson) and Elmer J. Johnson, Sr. Anna grew up in Holden and also spent time at Moody Beach, Maine, where her father had built a summer home. She graduated Holden High School in 1950 and earned her Bachelor's degree in English from Clark University, Worcester, in 1954. During those years, Anna enjoyed acting in school productions.Anna married Kenneth N. Hagberg on October 22, 1955. The couple lived in Worcester before moving to Princeton in 1960 with their first three children, Peter (1956), David (1957), and Amy (1959). Their fourth child, Ruth, was born in 1961. After Kenneth passed away in 2010, Anna remained at their home in Princeton until 2019, when she moved to Briarwood Retirement Community.Once Anna's children were all in school, she went to Worcester State College and earned her teacher's certification. She began her teaching career at Naquag Elementary School in Rutland, in 1969, where she taught until her retirement in 1997. In 1995, before retiring, she went back to school, acquiring her Master's degree in Elementary Education in Literature from Cambridge College. Anna believed in lifelong learning, imparting to her students that learning did not just happen in the classroom. She and her long-time colleague, Patty Scales, were the first to bring Odyssey of the Mind, an after school program that encourages creative problem solving skills, to Naquag, facilitating this program together for three years.After retirement Anna took classes through W.I.S.E. (Worcester Institute for Senior Education) until 2019. She enjoyed literature, particularly the work of William Shakespeare. Anna appreciated classical music and took piano lessons with Janeen Baker for many years. She and Kenneth loved to attend concerts and plays as well as visit museums.An excellent swimmer, Anna and the family spent many happy hours at Asnacomet Pond in Hubbardston. Proud of her Swedish heritage, she was interested in family history.Anna was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Worcester, where she and Kenneth were former members of its choir.In retirement, Anna enjoyed traveling, riding with Kenneth in his 1930 Franklin, and spending time at the Jonesport, ME home the couple purchased in 1987.Anna was predeceased by her three siblings, Shirley Southwick, Janet Estey, and Elmer. J. Johnson, Jr. She lost three brothers-in-law, Allan Estey Jr., Paul Hagberg, and Gary Setterlund, in addition to sister-in-law Arlene Johnson-Drawbridge. She leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Martha Hagberg and Carolyn Setterlund, along with brother-in-law Albert Southwick. Anna is survived by her four children and their spouses, Peter and wife Felicia of Fitchburg,David and wife Nancy of Sterling, Amy and husband Paul Barton of Limerick, ME, and Ruth with her husband Gary Blodgett of Huntington, VT. She also leaves five grandsons: Luke Murphy-Hagberg and wife Stephanie, Neil Hagberg, Andrew Hagberg, Brett Hagberg and wife Leeza Ali, Jared Blodgett, and great granddaughter Kiera Luke. "Auntie Anna" will be remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews who shared holiday gatherings and memorable moments at Moody Beach.Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Memorial Service honoring and celebrating Anna's life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. Donations in Anna's memory can be made to the Princeton Public Library at 2 Town Hall Drive, Princeton, MA 01541, or the Trinity Lutheran Church's Good Samaritan Fund at 73 Lancaster Street, Worcester, MA, 01609. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit