Anna Jenness, 30
Worcester - Anna Jenness, 30, of Worcester, MA passed away suddenly on March 30, 2019, only three months after her beloved German grandmother, Marianne Krais. She was an alumna of Doherty Memorial High School where she later worked as a substitute teacher for some time, and of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. She is survived by her mother Rosemarie Jenness, her father Duane Jenness, her sister Rita Jenness, her grandmother Lois Jenness, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins in Oregon and Germany.
Anna was a deeply insightful, charismatic, courageous, generous and truly beautiful young woman. She had an unfailingly acute sense of right and wrong. She recognized authenticity and unmasked pretense with a sharp rebuke. Her bright smile and great sense of humor are unforgettable. She loved to cook and bake, especially trying out new recipes that would intimidate others. She was deeply loving, never hesitating to stand up for the underdog. Anna will be remembered by those who knew her as someone who was there to help solve problems and make a situation better in any way she could. She was a great writer and avid reader. She loved to watch birds and dreamed of flying her own airplane one day. She painted in oil, creating symbolic images that arose from her beautiful soul. She loved singing and dancing. Her young life was tragically cut short. Service will be private.
