Anna S. Leseman, 103
Worcester - Anna S. (Maleskas) Leseman 103, of Worcester, died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in her home. She is predeceased by her husband of sixty-four years William E. Leseman and also her son, George W. Leseman. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is also predeceased by siblings, Vincent A Maleckas, Alphonse Maleskas, Eva A. Arrell, Angela K. Roy, Catherine M. Sullivan, Sophia Maleskas and Antoinette Maleskas. She was born in Worcester a daughter of Alexander and Catherine (Sakalauskas) Maleskas.
Anna was a homemaker who graduated from the former Commerce High School. She was a lifetime member of the former St. Casimir Church and member of the St. Casimir Choir and currently a member of St. John's Church. She also sang with Schola Gregoriana and was a long-time cantor with St. John's Lithuanian Choir. Anna was a member of the Lithuanian Charitable Society – Maironis Park and a 4th Degree Knight and Past President of the Knights of Lithuanian Council 26. She was very proud of her Lithuanian heritage participating in multicultural festivals and was a canto and psalmist at Lithuanian Masses at St. John's Church. Proud of her service during World War II, Anna worked at Fort Devens for the US Army as a truck driver and as an authorized Mail Clerk.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Mulcahy Family for their kindness and consideration provided to Anna during her stay at home.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 with a Mass at 11:30 AM in St. John Church, 40 Temple St. A calling hour will be held in the DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., on Wednesday from 9:30 to 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Food for the Poor, 20 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604 www.worcesterfuneral.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019