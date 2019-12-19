Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
80 Union St.
Clinton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Moran
Anna Moran


1921 - 2019
Anna Moran Obituary
Anna M. Moran, 98

Clinton - Anna M. (Freeman) Moran, 98, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Leominster. She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, John H. Moran, Jr., and their son, Carl J. Moran. She is survived by her loving children; John "Jack" Moran III & wife Marilyn of Lancaster; Margaret "Peggy" Favreau of Leominster; and Michael Moran & wife Robin of Charlton; daughter-in-law, Gertrude Moran of Leominster; 13 adoring grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her sister Esther Kilcoyne.

Anna was born in Clinton to the late Otis & Esther (Casey) Freeman. She graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1939, and continued studies in beauty and hairdressing. Prior to raising her family, Anna worked for Marguerite's Beauty Salon in Clinton. Following her marriage to John Moran, the family relocated to North Port, New York for several years until his unexpected passing. Having become a widow at a young age and with small children in tow, Anna, with great strength and determination, returned her family home to Clinton. She was employed for several years in the cafeteria at St. John's Elementary School and later enjoyed her career as a medical secretary for several area physicians. Anna was a woman of devout faith and a life member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish. She remained actively involved in her community and held membership with the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. A lifelong sports fan, she closely followed all Boston teams and had an affinity for the Red Sox. She enjoyed making arts and crafts and always took pleasure in baking sweets for her family and friends. Mrs. Moran was the proud matriarch of her family and happiest in her role as mother and grandmother. The Moran family wish to thank everyone at the Corcoran House for their many years of outstanding care and devoted friendship. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. A calling hour will be held prior to Mass on Monday morning from 10-11AM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Anna Moran to: Corcoran House-Activities Fund, 40 Walnut St., Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 27, 2019
