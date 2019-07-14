|
Anna E. Morkunas, 84
Millbury - Anna E. Morkunas, 84, of Millbury died Friday, July 12th in Milford Regional Hospital. Her husband of 45 years, Vyto P. Morkunas, Sr. died in 2013. She leaves her sons, John who was her caretaker with whom she lived and Vyto Jr. and his wife, Eileen of Paxton; three grandchildren, Vyto III, Mary and Julia who were the joy of her life; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Ruth Ford who died in 2018.
She was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA the daughter of John and Anna (Bartaskas) Alsankas and graduated from John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School. In 1968, she married Vyto and moved to Worcester and lived there for 12 years before moving to Millbury. She was a long-time member of St. Brigid Church. Anna worked for Millbury Federal Credit Union for 12 years as a receptionist. While her children attended Millbury Schools, she was a volunteer for many school activities, clubs and projects. She was a first-degree member of the Knights of Lithuania and a member of the Lithuanian Charitable Organization.
The family would like to thank the staff of the ICU and Emergency Department of Milford Regional Hospital for the exceptional care Anna received.
Her funeral is Tuesday, July 16th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester with a Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. A visitation will be from 9:15 until 10:15 AM on Tuesday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street, Millbury, MA 01527.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 14 to July 15, 2019