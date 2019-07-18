Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Anna (Ciance) Papagni

Worcester - Anna (Ciance) Papagni, a life-long resident of Worcester passed away surrounded Thursday, July 18th 2019, joining in heaven her husband and the "Love of her life" for 52 years who passed away on this day, July 18th in 2002, 17 years ago. Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours, Monday, July 22nd from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 18 to July 19, 2019
