Anna Perry-Bean, 85Worcester - Anna Perry-Bean, 85, of Worcester, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7th, 2020 with her daughter Mary and Brenda by her side. The past 7 months, our dear sister Brenda never left her, making sure she had the best care. She leaves her former husband Joseph W. Bean Sr., her children Mary Elizabeth and her husband, Ucef, Joseph Bean and his wife, Deborah, Anna Leroy, James Bean and his wife, Michelle, Jack Bean and his wife, Deborah and Brenda Bean. She also leaves behind several grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her children Rena, Fred and John and her seven siblings.She was born in Taunton, the daughter of Alonso Monteiro and Mary Lima Perry and graduated from Taunton High School. For over 30 years, Anna worked as a CNA at Marion Manor and Oakhill Nursing Home.Anna was a strong woman that enjoyed making people laugh from her singing, acting and jokes. She had a zest for life. Her most precious joy were her children. Her life had many struggles which made her stronger. She made sure her children never went without, even though she did.We will miss you mom and think about you every day. We are bringing you to one of your favorite homes to be by your son, Fred in Middleborough.A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12th at 12:30 PM in St. Mary's Cemetery, 340 Center Street, Middleborough. Calling hours are Thursday, June 11th from 5:00 until 7:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester. Social distancing and face masks will be mandatory.