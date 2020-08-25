Anna M. Polenski, 89
AUBURN - Anna M. (Adamonis) Polenski, 89, longtime Auburn resident, passed away peacefully on Friday July 31, 2020 at UMASS Memorial – University Campus.
Born and raised in Worcester, Anna was one of four children born to the late John J. and Anna (Valinski) Adamonis. She was educated in Worcester as well, prior to meeting the love of her life, Theodore J. Polenski. They settled in Auburn to begin raising their family. Anna loved spending time with her family, and was an especially loving wife and mother. Once her children were older, she began working as a printer at Worcester Envelope and later, Shepherd Envelope.
Anna enjoyed her time spent playing cards with her friends at the Auburn Senior Center and hunting for the best finds at local yard sales. She was always so proud of the American flag; she loved seeing the Patriotic decorations displayed for July Fourth.
Along with her beloved husband of 72 years, Anna leaves behind her four loving children: Patricia Skerry of Whitinsville, Theodore Polenski of Auburn, Danielle Polenski of Auburn, and Joseph Polenski of Dudley; her grandchildren: Kimberly Harryman of North Carolina, Victoria LaTour of Arizona, Katie Polenski of Massachusetts, Adam Polenski of Massachusetts, Gina Polenski of Washington, and Gabrielle Polenski of Massachusetts; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased by her siblings: Priscilla Mitchell, John Adamonis, and William Adamonis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Auburn Senior Center, 4 Goddard Drive, Auburn, MA 01501.
A graveside service will be held privately for Anna's family. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Anna, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com