Anna P. Routhier 96
Webster - Anna P. (Petrin) Routhier, age 96 passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Worcester, MA and returned to her Loving Lord and Savior. We honor, remember and celebrate Anna's long and good life. Anna was born in West Burke, VT in 1924. She was predeceased by her parents Albert and Flora (Joyal) Petrin and her step mother Leona (Bergeron) Petrin.
She was predeceased by her husband Felicien (Phil) after 48 years of marriage. She also leaves two sons: Paul and his wife Anne-Marie of Millbury; David and his wife Laura of Dudley, MA. She also leaves 3 grandchildren (Simonne Brais, Jacqueline Jerome and Aaron Routhier) and 6 great grandchildren (Austin George, Dylan George, Taegan Jerome, Neila Jerome, Addison Jerome and Ian Brais).
Anna leaves a brother Henry Petrin of Claremont, NH.
She was predeceased by 6 brothers: Vital, Leon, George, Origene, Victor Petrin, Normand Bergeron and 3 sisters: Gertrude Provencher, Rosalind Breault and Clemente Derosier.Also surviving are sisters-in-law Hazel Petrin, Ruth Petrin, Theresa Bergeron numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was also predeceased by a longtime friend and gentleman, Donald Barry.
As a young child, she spent 10 years in the convent (in Canada – Gray Nuns) and went to school in Claremont, NH upon her return to the family home.Anna is formerly of Millbury, MA where she lived for more than 34 years before moving to Webster, MA. She lived in Webster for over 30 years until recently being relocated to Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Worcester, MA.
She was well cared for at the Christopher Heights Assisted Living Facility in Webster for nearly 5 years and the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Worcester since the beginning of 2020. The Lutheran Rehab Center was a Godsend. The Alzheimer's care and support she received there was extraordinary.
She worked at Telechron in Worcester, Hilltop Supermarket and Jeffco Fibres in Millbury, retiring several years ago. Anna was a very social person, with a great sense of humor. She loved to have a good time and enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. She enjoyed card playing, shopping (and returning) clothes, dancing (for a time, with the Sliver Dippers at the Webster Senior Center) and she loved Anne-Marie's homemade cookies.
Calling hours will 10 to 11 AM before her Mass at the church. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday June 22 at Assumption Church, 12 Waters Street Millbury.Services will follow in Notre Dame Mausoleum, Worcester. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's memory may be made to The Friends of the Asa Waters Mansion, 123 Elm Street, Millbury, MA 01527. www.bartelfuneralhome.com
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.