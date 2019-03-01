|
Anna T. Sielawa, 91
Dudley - Anna T. Sielawa, 91, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Harrington Hospital, Webster.
She leaves 12 nephews and nieces, Norman Sczepanski of Newton, Patricia Gerhard of Manchester, CT, Melanie Geotis of Brookfield, Norine Reingold of Pomfret Center, CT, Leon Sielawa of Webster, John Sielawa of Dudley, Christine Roy of Dudley, Sharon Livingston of Windsor Locks, CT, Joseph Sielawa of Chicopee, Paul Sielawa of Springfield, Susan Sielawa of Hampden and Edward Sielawa of Jacksonville, FL; grand nephews and nieces; great-grand nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her two triplet siblings Joseph Sielawa and Marie "Mania" Sielawa and brothers and sisters Jessie Wisniewski, Leon Sielawa, Theresa Sczepanski, and Regina Sielawa.
She was born and raised in Dudley, one of triplets of Ignatius and Helen (Kozlowski) Sielawa. She was a graduate of Saint Joseph Grammar School and Bartlett High School class of 1944.
Miss Sielawa was the personnel manager at Webster Lens for 25 years retiring in 1992.
She was an active member of Saint Andrew Bobola Church, belonging to the Holy Rosary Sodality, Senior Choir, 120 Club and a member of the church's Festival Committee.
The funeral will be held Monday, March 4, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Andrew Bobola, 54 West Main Street. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace. Calling hours will be held Sunday, March 3, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM in the funeral home. Donations in her name may be made to , 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 250 Dallas, TX 75244 or to Tri-Valley Elder Services, 10 Mill Street, Dudley, MA 01571.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019