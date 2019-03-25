|
Anna M. Steele, 98
Webster - Anna Magdalene (Hoenig) Steele passed away quietly on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Overlook Masonic Health Center in Charlton, MA. Her husband of 58 years, Malcolm Angus Steele, passed away in 1998.
She leaves her son Robert M. Steele and his wife Barbara of Millbury; her daughter, Janet A. (Steele) Knox and her husband Frederick Knox of York, Maine; leaves 3 grandchildren, Jason R. Steele and his wife Sara of Princeton, Erik A. Knox and Rebecca S. Knox both of York Maine; a great granddaughter, Elise Anna Steele of Princeton; a sister, Elaine Krommer of Webster and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters, William Hoenig, Margaret Ziarko, Philomena Morse and Andrew Hoenig.
She was born on April 29, 1920 in Webster, a daughter of Christian and Anna (Zimmerer) Hoenig and lived in Webster most of her life. She graduated from the former Saint Louis High School in 1937, was a lifelong parishioner of St. Louis Church where she was also a member of the Saint Louis League of Catholic Women.
She worked at Woolworth's in the late 1930's where she met her future husband, worked for a number of years at American Greeting Service and then at Ethan Allen Inc. until her retirement. She was a talented seamstress, an avid reader, loved puzzles and above all, family.
Visiting hours will be held from 10:30 a.m. to Noon on Friday, April 5, 2019 followed by a prayer service at 12:00 noon in Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, Webster. Burial will be private. Donations can be made in her name to Summit Eldercare Memorial Fund, 108 Thompson Road, Webster Ma 01570.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2019