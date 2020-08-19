1/1
Anna (Allega) Thibault
1925 - 2020
Anna A. (Allega) Thibault, 94

UXBRIDGE - Anna A. (Allega) Thibault, 94, passed away on Tues. Aug. 18, 2020 at Milford Hospital. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, J. Rene Thibault in 2011.

She is survived by her son, Marc Thibault of Uxbridge. She was also predeceased by 6 brothers, Edmond, Nino, Ernest, Alfred, Edward and John Allega and a sister, Velia Allega. Born in Uxbridge on Nov. 17, 1925, Anna was the daughter of Emidio and Olandina (Constantini) Allega.

Anna was a lifelong resident of Uxbridge and a graduate of Uxbridge high school. Anna worked as a Librarian for the former North Uxbridge School and later as a clerk in the Town Assessors Office for many years until her retirement in 1990. She was an avid golfer and played on a league in Westborough. She also enjoyed reading. A woman of great faith, she was a longtime member of St. Mary's Parish.

Her funeral will be held on Sat. Aug. 22nd from Tancrell- Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd, with a Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon St., Uxbridge. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held prior from 9:30 -10:30AM. Donations in Anna's memory may be made to: St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon St., Uxbridge, MA 01569. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit: http://www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
35 Snowling Rd
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2200
