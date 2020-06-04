Anna E. (Clarke) Wolfenden, 93Charlton - Anna E. (Clarke) Wolfenden, 93, passed away peacefully after a short period of declining health on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center-University Campus. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Clifford Wolfenden, who passed away in 1999.Mrs. Wolfenden was born in Rochdale, daughter of the late Harry and Minnie (Beckwith) Clarke. She was a lifelong resident of Charlton and graduated from the former Charlton High School.She is survived by her children, Julie Wolfenden of Charlton, David Wolfenden and his wife Susan of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and Timothy Wolfenden of Dudley; a sister, Ruby Vitkus of Dudley; and two grandchildren, Derek and Greta.She was predeceased by her three sisters; Grace, Mae and Dorothy; and five brothers, George, Theodore, Harry, Charles and Walter.The family would like to thank the Life Care Center of Auburn and UMass Memorial Medical Center- University Campus for their kind and compassionate care.Funeral services and burial in West Ridge Cemetery in Charlton will be private. The family kindly requests for flowers to be omitted.Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.