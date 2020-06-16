Anna R. (Zukauskas) Naum, 93
Worcester - Anna Ruth (Zukauskas) Naum went home to Jesus on June 14, 2020. She was the youngest daughter of immigrants, Joseph and Magdalena (Drumstas) Zukauskas. Sister to the late Mae Ritacco and Lena Karwiel. Loving wife to the late George J. Naum, Sr., mother to Janet A. Shea, George J. Naum, Jr. (Sherry), Cheryl Lewandowski (Mark), and Karen M. Staruk (William); Nana to Christopher Shea (Jen), David Shea( Erin O'Connell), Liane McGowan (Daniel), Dr. Laura Lewandowski (Dr. Andrew Madison), Christa Donahue (John), Katrina Lewandowski (Matt Letourneau), Casie Staruk (Steve Carpenter), Nicholas Staruk (Emily Kelosis), Michael Staruk (Kala), Great grandmother to Mae, Kate and Daniel McGowan, Ada and Rosalind Madison, Anne Ruth Donahue and Kaiya A Carpenter. She was Aunt Onute to many nieces and nephews.
In her early years, Anna worked at St. Vincent Hospital. In her later years, she worked in the men's department for Sears Roebuck Company until she was 83. Anna's faith and family were cherished above all else. She enjoyed the annual family reunions at the beach at Point Judith, RI. Her hobbies were crocheting, sewing, painting, of which one of her painting was highlighted and displayed at the State House in Boston. She will be remembered for her competitive spirit which she passed onto her children and grandchildren. She had no problem telling you exactly where she stood on everything.
Due to current circumstances, services for Anna are private. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Food for the Poor, 20 Temple St, Worcester, MA 01604. To leave a condolence or memory please visit her digital guest book at www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.