Anna Zukauskas Naum
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna R. (Zukauskas) Naum, 93

Worcester - Anna Ruth (Zukauskas) Naum went home to Jesus on June 14, 2020. She was the youngest daughter of immigrants, Joseph and Magdalena (Drumstas) Zukauskas. Sister to the late Mae Ritacco and Lena Karwiel. Loving wife to the late George J. Naum, Sr., mother to Janet A. Shea, George J. Naum, Jr. (Sherry), Cheryl Lewandowski (Mark), and Karen M. Staruk (William); Nana to Christopher Shea (Jen), David Shea( Erin O'Connell), Liane McGowan (Daniel), Dr. Laura Lewandowski (Dr. Andrew Madison), Christa Donahue (John), Katrina Lewandowski (Matt Letourneau), Casie Staruk (Steve Carpenter), Nicholas Staruk (Emily Kelosis), Michael Staruk (Kala), Great grandmother to Mae, Kate and Daniel McGowan, Ada and Rosalind Madison, Anne Ruth Donahue and Kaiya A Carpenter. She was Aunt Onute to many nieces and nephews.

In her early years, Anna worked at St. Vincent Hospital. In her later years, she worked in the men's department for Sears Roebuck Company until she was 83. Anna's faith and family were cherished above all else. She enjoyed the annual family reunions at the beach at Point Judith, RI. Her hobbies were crocheting, sewing, painting, of which one of her painting was highlighted and displayed at the State House in Boston. She will be remembered for her competitive spirit which she passed onto her children and grandchildren. She had no problem telling you exactly where she stood on everything.

Due to current circumstances, services for Anna are private. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Food for the Poor, 20 Temple St, Worcester, MA 01604. To leave a condolence or memory please visit her digital guest book at www.worcesterfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service
33 Ward St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508)756-8346
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved