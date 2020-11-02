Anne (Fraser) Baer McKeen, 92



Punta Gorda, FL - Anne (Fraser) Baer McKeen, 92, of Punta Gorda, Florida died Oct. 22 in the city where she had lived since 1984.



She was born in Manila, Philippines to Samuel and Effie (Hannan) Fraser, both natives of Aroostook County, Maine. Anne and her parents moved back to the United States when her father told the family he sensed, correctly as it turned out, that "war clouds" were gathering in the Pacific. She graduated from Houlton (ME) High School in 1944 and Colby College in 1948. Returning to the Philippines after graduation, she met and later married her first husband, W.W.("Bugs") Baer Jr.



The couple had two children, Scott Fraser Baer (wife, Colleen) of Punta Gorda, and Linda Anne Baer (husband, Dave Kjelstrom of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin). The family lived in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Tanzania and Scarsdale, NY. In Singapore, she served as an editor of the Singapore American, and back in the United States, as a volunteer for the Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda.



After the death of her first husband, she reunited with her old college sweetheart, Sidney B. McKeen, a retired newspaper executive and columnist for the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. They were married in 2003, in Belfast, ME. Besides her husband and children, she leaves two grandchildren, Scott Baer Jr. and, Sean Baer, both of Punta Gorda.





