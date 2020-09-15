Anne M. (Gemme) Berthiaume, 95
Holden - Anne Marie "Zanne" (Gemme) Berthiaume, 95, formerly of Worcester, was called home to Jesus Monday, September 14, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.
She was predeceased by her husband of 29 years, Edward J. Berthiaume, who died in 1983. She leaves three sons, Gerard Berthiaume and his wife Susan of Wilbraham, Guy Berthiaume and his wife Debra of South Carolina, and Joseph Berthiaume and his wife Laurie of Grafton; five daughters, Therese Smith and her husband Stephen of New Hampshire, Jeanne Burgess and her husband Leo of Worcester, Elaine Materas and her husband Jeffrey of Southbridge, Nicole Conway and her husband Lawrence of Holden, and Leanne Trottingwolf and her husband Edwin of Oklahoma. She also leaves a brother, Henry W. Gemme Jr and his wife Claire of Auburn, a sister, Lorraine Boucher of New Hampshire; and sisters-in-law Anna Gemme of Auburn and Anne Gemme of Auburn. She will be dearly remembered and greatly missed by her 25 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
She was born in Worcester, one of 13 children born to Henry W. Gemme, Sr. and Clara (Bolduc) Gemme. She was predeceased by her brothers, Leon, William H., William P., and George Gemme, and her sisters, Irene Gemme, Claire Sevigny, Lillian Boisvert, as well as Sr. Mary Irena (Therese Gemme), Sr. Marguerite Gemme, and Sr. Constance Gemme, all Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of Africa. She was also predeceased by 3 grandchildren: Cody E. Gouveia, Jessica Berthiaume, and Andrew Ducat.
Anne graduated from St. Anne's Academy (Marlborough, MA) in 1943 and attended Worcester State College and Quinsigamond Community College. She was employed in the Accounting Dept. of Denholm & McKay Co. and Phalo Plastics Corp., and retired in 1990 from Coppus Engineering Corp. She continued working most recently as a receptionist at Notre Dame Long Term Care and retired in 2014 at age 89.
Anne was a lifelong and active member of St. Joseph's Church in Worcester (now Holy Family Parish), where she was a Eucharistic Minister and altar server. She was a member of the former Children of Mary Sodality and the Ladies of St. Anne Society of St. Joseph's Parish.
From a young age, she fed her love of nature with all manner of outdoor activities including hiking, biking, mountain climbing, sailing, rowing, swimming and tennis. She was genuinely happy and always ready to travel when invited, especially on an oceanside vacation. But her greatest legacy was her dedication to living her life in service to Jesus, and sharing her faith with her children, "grands" and "great-grands." She was a model of unconditional love, sincerity, integrity, wisdom, ingenuity, and a contagious joie de vivre.
The funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph's Church, 35 Hamilton St, Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours will be held before the Mass from 9:00 – 10:45 AT THE CHURCH. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of Africa, 47 West Spring St, Winooski, VT, 05404-1397, or to the charity of one's choice
. ricefuneralhome.com