Anne Z. Bjorkman, 82
AUBURN - Anne Z. Bjorkman, 82, of Auburn, died peacefully on the morning of Wednesday October 16, 2019, at Life Care Center of Auburn.
Born and raised in Worcester, Anne was the daughter of Charles J. and Zita V. (Trainor) Foley. She graduated from St. Peter's High School, class of 1955, and received her diploma from Salter Business School. Anne worked for many years as a secretary for the Mary D. Stone Elementary School in Auburn, where she settled with her family. After moving on from the Auburn School System, she began working for Shake-A-Leg Non-Profit Organization in Newport, Rhode Island as Program Director. Anne was known for her very generous and giving heart and the ability to bring people together. She loved the beach, watching football, and especially, spending time with her grandchildren.
Anne is survived by her two sons, Eric Bjorkman and his wife Doreen of Marlborough and Craig Bjorkman and his wife Sheila of Auburn; three grandchildren, Michael Bjorkman of Marlborough, and Jack and Erin Bjorkman of Auburn; her sister, Margaret Brooks and her husband Leslie of Dudley; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her lifelong friend, Joanie Sturtevant of Worcester.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the Bjorkman family for a funeral Mass, which will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday October 21, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford Street North, Auburn, MA. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anne's name may be made to St. Joseph's Parish, 194 Oxford Street North, Auburn, MA 01501 or apdaparkinson.org . For more information or to leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019