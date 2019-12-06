|
Anne L. (Peloquin) Bouley
Holland - Anne L. (Peloquin) Bouley, 62, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 with loved ones by her side.
Anne was born in Southbridge, the daughter of Charles E. Peloquin, and the late Rita M. (Dion). She leaves her devoted husband of 38 years, David P. Bouley, daughters Stephanie and her husband Chris Couturier of Strafford, NH, and Lauren and her boyfriend David O'Brien of Shrewsbury. Granddaughters, Morgan, Adrianna and Paige Couturier. Her father Charles and wife Barbara Peloquin of Sturbridge. Sisters Jeanine and husband Scott Healy of Charlton, Marie and husband Mike Ignazi of Pepperell, and Michele Keller and fiancé Rob Ferrucci of Hopedale. Many loved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She grew up as the eldest of four girls and graduated from Marianhill High School in Southbridge, and Annhurst College in Woodstock, CT with a degree in Secretarial Sciences. She worked for 38 years at UMass Memorial Healthcare as an Administrative Assistant in the Rheumatology Department, leaving behind many beloved patients and co-workers.
Anne loved the ocean and spent many days on the beaches of Blue Shutters, Ogunquit, Welfleet, and York. She enjoyed country music, crocheting, jewelry making, and became a passionate NE sports fan. Anne will be remembered for her love for her family, charismatic personality and positive spirit.
Calling hours at Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA, on Thursday, December 12th from 5-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Christopher Parish, 16 Sturbridge Road, Brimfield, MA on Friday, December 13th at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019