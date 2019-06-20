Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Notre Dame Cemetery
Worcester, MA
View Map
Anne M. Brooks, 99

AUBURN - Mrs. Anne M. "Ann" Brooks of Auburn died peacefully June 15, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Auburn surrounded by her loved ones. She had recently celebrated her 99th birthday. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the BRITTON- WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn. A graveside Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, 11 am, at Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester, MA. Mrs. Brooks complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 20 to June 21, 2019
