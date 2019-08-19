|
|
Anne M. (Hutchins) Caloccia, 88
Clinton, MA / Troy, NY - Anne M. (Hutchins) Caloccia, 88, of Troy, NY, formerly of Clinton, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on Friday August 16, 2019.
She leaves a daughter, Mary E. Caloccia of Homewood, IL; two sisters: Margaret Hutchins Spencer of Harvard, and Mary C. Boyle of Biddeford, ME; two sisters-in-law: Frances Balcewicz of Auburn, and Helen Caloccia of Concord; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Saverio "Sam" D. Caloccia, who died in 1998, and their son, William P. Caloccia, who died in 2014.
Anne was born and raised in Clinton, the daughter of Everett F. and Mary R. (Dervin) Hutchins. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1948. In 1967, the family relocated to New York, but she always considered Clinton "home".
For several years before she became a wife and mother, she worked as a telephone operator for the former New England Telephone Co.
Anne was a long-time parishioner of the former Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Clinton, and the former St. Francis DeSales Church in Troy.
Anne's funeral will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union Street. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. A calling period will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 am., preceding the funeral Mass. Flowers may be sent, or for those who wish, donations may be made in memory of Anne, to a .
