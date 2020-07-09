Anne M. (McKeon) Canavan, 79
Spencer - Anne M. (McKeon) Canavan, 79, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late George A. and Julia A. (Kapulka) McKeon and graduated from South High School. Anne married Francis J. Canavan in 1956 and together they raised six children. She was the heart of Ace Pest Control since she and Fran started it in 1978. Anne also worked as the office manager at Periwinkles Restaurant for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Francis J. Canavan, Sr. in 2005 and daughter, Maureen Mohamed in 2019. Anne is survived by her children, Anne-Marie Buhrmester and her husband Duncan of Waukegan, IL, Theresa "Terri" Loe and her husband George of New Braunfels, TX, Francis J. Canavan, Jr. and his wife Deanna of Worcester, John P. Canavan and his wife Nancy of West Boylston and Kenneth M. Canavan of Spencer and his fiancée Beth Gaffney of Worcester.
Anne was an avid reader and loved word puzzles and games. She would never miss an episode of Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune. But her greatest love was spending time with her big family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a loving Nana to 12 beautiful grandchildren, Russell D. Mohamed who lived with Nana in Spencer, Kerri Anne Boulmetis and husband Adam of Rutland, MA, Daniel M. Buhrmester of Waukegan, IL, Erin E. Buhrmester of Kenosha, WI, Thomas A. Canavan of West Boylston, Megan Canavan of Worcester, Katherine M. Canavan of West Boylston, Michael Canavan of Worcester, Ellen G. Canavan of West Boylston, Bridget Canavan of Dudley, Shannon Canavan of Worcester and Brianna Canavan of Dudley, and five great grandchildren, Benjiman, Brandon and Dominic Boulmetis of Rutland and Katelynn and Addison Kaye Buhrmester of Waukegan, IL.
Anne also leaves her sister, Frances Peltier, sister-in-law, Lillian Clifford, son-in-law, Russell Mohamed and many nephew, nieces and wonderful friends.
Visiting hours to celebrate and honor Anne's life will be held Monday, July 13th from 9:30 until 11:00 am at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made Andy's Attic, Att: Christine Foley, 170 Apricot St., Worcester 01603 or www.andysattic.org