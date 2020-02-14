|
Anne (McMahon) Cortis
Peabody - Anne (McMahon) Cortis, 65, of Peabody, formerly of Salem, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Beth Israel Hospital, Boston surrounded by her loving family. She was the adored wife of Wayne Cortis.
Born in Salem, Anne was the daughter of the late Thomas and Patricia (Flaherty) McMahon. Anne was a graduate of Salem High School and received an Associate Degree from North Shore Community College. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Anne enjoyed the simple things in life and nothing pleased her more than a camping trip to the White Mountains with her adoring husband Wayne and granddaughter Ava. She loved the outdoors and she and Wayne recently enjoyed a wonderful trip to Alaska. Anne had a sense of humor and a love of life that was contagious. She enjoyed reading, shopping, and family times. Anne worked at Salem Five for the last 30 years as a retirement specialist.
In addition to her husband Wayne, Anne is survived by her daughter Kelly Hollinhead and her husband James (Rocky), her grandchildren Ava and Jace Hollinhead of Peabody, Matthew and Kikiona Leausa of Salem, her brother Thomas (Tim) McMahon and his wife Margaret of Salem, her mother-in-law Cecile Cortis, and many cousins and friends along with the Worcester Christadelphian Ecclesia of which she was a member.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home 82 Lynn St. Peabody. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Salem. Visiting hours are Tuesday from 4 - 8 pm. Funeral service will be on Wednesday at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. For directions and on-line obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020