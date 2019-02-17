|
|
Anne M. DeLollis, 97
WESTBOROUGH - Anne M. DeLollis, 97, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Emidio A. DeLollis.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Maria (Carlomagno) Orrico and was raised and educated in Worcester.
Anne worked as a receptionist for Dr. Tieri, in Worcester, a window trimmer, a cashier for CVS and Lerner Shops.
She was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church and a former member of St. Joseph's Church in Needham. She also volunteered for Glover Hospital and Needham Community Council. Anne has been a resident of Westborough since 2002 previously living in Needham.
Anne is survived by one daughter, Suzanne M. Pitoniak and her husband, Michael, of Medfield; two sons, Dr. Donald P. DeLollis and his wife, Rita, of Andover and Robert A. DeLollis of Middletown, CA; one sister, Susan Anderson of Hopkinton and three grandchildren, Andrew DeLollis, Christopher Pitoniak and Michelle Hein.
She was the sister of the late Frank Orrico, George Orrico and Adelle Lemanski Paul Orrico and Camile Pariseau.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 20, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.
Calling hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Tuesday, February 19 from 4 to 7 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Needham Community Council, 570 Hillside Ave., Needham Heights, MA 02494
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019