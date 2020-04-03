|
Anne T. Early
HARWICH/WORCESTER - Anne T. Early passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. Born in Worcester on June 15,1922, she was the beloved daughter of Francis T. and Anne M. (McKeon) Early. She graduated from the former Academy of the Sacred Heart in Worcester and attended the New England School of Accounting. Anne was the office manager of the F.W. Woolworth Co. in Worcester, and after its closing, in Natick for more than 50 years. She was a member of the Guild of Our Lady of Providence for 36 years where in her later years served as an honorary member of the board of directors. She enjoyed being a member of the Friday Afternoon Club since 1992.
Anne was known to most everyone as "Auntie Anne". She was known for her selflessness and generosity, her sense of humor and her love of fashion. She always said her secret to longevity was her love of politics, lobster rolls and endless hours of sun worshipping, either in her backyard in Worcester or on the beaches at the Wychemere Beach Club or Wyndemere Bluffs, both in Harwichport.
She was predeceased by her sister, Mary M. (Early) Gvazdauskas and her brothers, Thomas J. Early, a former mayor of Worcester, and James F. Early.
She is survived by her nephews, William D. Gvazdauskas and Paul F. Gvazdauskas who she lovingly raised after the passing of their parents, William F. and Mary M. (Early) Gvazdauskas. She leaves additional nieces and nephews, grand and great- grand nieces and nephews, cousins and so very many friends.
Bill, Paul and their families thank the nurses and staff at Wingate of Harwich and her hospice friends, for their care, compassion, love and friendship. In light of the global crisis funeral services are private.
Donations to honor Anne may be made in her name to the Pediatric Research Center at the Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc, One Joslin Place, Boston MA 02215.
Notes of comfort may be made to her family at www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020