Anne M. HehirGrafton - Anne M. (Hall) Hehir, 84, passed away August 25, 2020 at Beaumont Nursing and Rehabilitation in Northbridge after an illness. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth J. Hehir, her children Kenneth J. Hehir, Jr. and his wife Theresa, Kathleen M. Hehir, Teresa M. Matson and her husband Robert and Diane E. Hehir, her grandchildren Ryan, Kiersten, Kenny III, Patrick, Emily, Elizabeth and Colleen. Anne was born May 31, 1936 in Worcester, daughter of the late Monica (Farrell) and Stewart Hall. She grew up in the Burncoat neighborhood of the city and lived with her husband Ken in Worcester for 34 years before they relocated to Treasure Island and then settling in South Grafton in 2005. For more than 20 years she worked at Worcester State University as a Senior Administrative Assistant where she also obtained her undergraduate and Master's degrees in Psychology with honors. Away from work trips to the beach at Misquamicut and time close to home with family were what mattered most to her. She was a tremendous cook and baker, and she was also enjoyed reading, often with her beloved Boston Terrier, "Tomi" curled up next to her. For many years St. Andrew's Church in Worcester was the parish she and Ken called their spiritual home and she was active there as a Eucharistic Minister and CCD teacher. She and Ken then moved to Webster and were active at St. Anthony of Padua in Dudley for 15 years before moving to S. Grafton. In lieu of flowers, please honor Anne with memorial donations to St. James Parish, 89 Main St. S. Grafton, MA 01560. All are welcome to gather with Anne's family and friends Friday August 28th from 9:00-10:30am at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton MA 01536 followed by the celebration of her Funeral Mass at St. James Church in South Grafton. She will then be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in South Grafton. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. A Book of Memories to share a special message with Anne's family is available online at: