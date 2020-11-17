Anne E. Long, 86
SHREWSBURY - Anne E. (Wickstrom) Long, 86, longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Shrewsbury Nursing Home, with her loving family by her side.
Born and raised in Worcester, Anne was one of three children of the late John Oscar Wickstrom, Jr. and Mary A. (Bellows) Wickstrom. She graduated from Commerce High School, prior to beginning a lengthy career in office administration. Anne held many admin positions for area companies and retired from Westborough Housing Authority in 2000.
In her free time, Anne enjoyed baking, flower arranging, home decorating, holiday celebrations, and above all, attending her grandchildren's many activities, including dance recitals, sports games, baptisms, and graduations.
She leaves her beloved husband of 64 years, Joseph R. Long; her loving children: Joanne M. (Long) Tonelli and her husband Mark, of Worcester, Robert J. Long and his wife Suzanne, of Nashua, NH, and Denise B. (Long) Wall and her husband Richard, of Shrewsbury; eleven grandchildren: John, Kristina, Stephanie, Jennifer, Andrew, Renee, Christopher, Deanna, Matthew, Jacqueline, and Kirsten; four great-grandchildren: Rudy, Molly, Lucy, and Alexander; her brother, Robert Wickstrom and his wife Barbara, of Kittery, ME; and sister-in-law, Patricia (O'Connell) Wickstrom, of Whitinsville; as well as many well-loved nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Anne was predeceased by her brother, John Wickstrom.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 (curealz.org/giving/donate/
).
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Anne's family from 10 - 11:00 AM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Saint Anne's Church, 180 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM; burial will be held privately for Anne's family. To leave a note of condolence, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com