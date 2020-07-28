1/
Anne M. Carroll
Anne M. (Pezzella) Carroll at 97

Worcester

- Anne M. (Pezzella) Carroll, 97 or Worcester died peacefully Monday July 27, 2020 in the Christopher House surrounded by her loved ones. A calling hour will be held on Friday from 8:30am to 10:15 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. prior to leaving for a 11:00AM Mass in the Church of St. Bernard's of Our Lady of Providence 236 Lincoln St. A full obituary will be in Thursday's Paper.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
