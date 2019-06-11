|
Anne Marie Faust, 83
N.OXFORD - Ann Marie (Maple) Faust, 83, of Auburn died peacefully Sunday June 9, 2019 at the Saint Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Worcester surrounded by her loving children.
She was born and raised in Worcester daughter of the late William and Beatrice (Michaud) Maple. Anne Marie graduated from Saint Stephen's High School and continued her education by attending secretarial school.
Anne Marie is survived by her loving children, Dianne M. Heinrich and her husband David of Charlton, Janine L. Ewings of N. Oxford, Andrew G. Faust and his wife Lisa of Oxford and Christine M. McNally and her husband Dale of Auburn; eleven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a sister Terry Elliott of Brookfield; many nieces and nephews and her cousin and beloved best friend, Janet Bouley of Millbury. She was predeceased by a grandson, Dustin Heinrich.
Anne Marie loved being surrounded by her family especially her grandchildren. Her other interests include, traveling, dancing, being anywhere around the ocean, and her love of the fall season, watching the leaves turn to their peek beautiful shades.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Anne Marie's family on Friday, June 14, 2019from 4-7 pm in the BRITTON- WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St, Auburn. Her funeral will be on Saturday June 15, 2019 with a funeral Mass celebrated at 10:00 am at Saint Ann's Church, 654 Main Street North Oxford, MA. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. To leave a note of condolence for Anne Marie's family or to view her "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 11 to June 12, 2019