Anne E. Mezynski, 85
SHREWSBURY - Anne E. (Grigas) Mezynski, 85, of the Southgate Community in Shrewsbury, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Mezynski, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage until his passing in 2012.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Shusas) Grigas. Anne graduated from Commerce High School with the class of 1952, and attended Worcester State College. Anne worked as a medical secretary then continued her career at St. Vincent Hospital. She was also the proud owner of the Grove Street Diner in Worcester which she operated for several years.
She enjoyed cooking for her family, playing cards, bingo, crossword puzzles and traveling. She lived most of her life in Worcester, enjoying her summer home on Singletary Lake in Sutton, and more recently spending winters in Boynton Beach, Florida.
She is survived by her children, Steven J. Mezynski of Worcester, Daniel J. Mezynski and his wife Linda of Millbury, Joanne M. Podles and her husband Christopher of Douglas; two grandchildren, Stephanie M. Schmidt and her husband Vincent of New Orleans, LA, Daniel H. Mezynski and his wife Alyssa of Waltham; and daughter-in-law Cathryn Mezynski of Worcester.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Anne's family between the hours of 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. A funeral Service for Anne will be celebrated at the funeral home at 10:00 AM on Monday. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Anne's memory may be made to the at . To leave a note of condolence for Anne's family or to view her "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 9 to July 10, 2019