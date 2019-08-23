|
Anne M. Peloquin, 69
Worcester - Anne M. Peloquin, 69, of Worcester died August 22, 2019, after a long illness. Anne was born in Worcester, daughter of Joseph and Pauline Peloquin. She graduated from Commerce High School and worked for many years as a CNA. Anne loved to vacation at her place in Maine and visited the Cape during the summer with family and friends. During the winter, she always looked forward to her Florida get away. She loved her music and could always name the artist and the year of any song. She kept family and friends entertained with her great wit and could bring humor and laughter to any situation.
Anne leaves her dog Jack, who is such a good boy, and is one of a long list of pets that brought great joy to her life. Anne was predeceased by her longtime friend Christine Brown who passed away last year.
She leaves a brother, Michael Peloquin; sisters, Patricia Ferraro, Mary Salkaus (Joseph) and Paula Bostwick (Robert). "Auntie Bug Juice" also leaves four nephews: Wayne, Joseph, John and Joshua and a niece, Amanda, who all love her and will miss her dearly.
Goodbye Sis, we love you.
Per Anne's request, there are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John's Food For The Poor program.
