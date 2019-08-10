|
Anne E. Quinn, 91
Sturbridge - Anne E. Quinn, 91, of Crescent Way, formerly of Lebanon Hill Rd., Southbridge, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8th, at home surrounded by her family after a brief illness.
Her husband of 59 years, Thomas P. "T" Quinn, passed away in 2010. She leaves her son; Kevin J. Quinn and his wife Maura of Colonia, NJ, her three daughters: Laurie J. Dunleavy and her longtime companion, Harry Lazo of Southbridge, Joan Q. Casey and her husband David of Atlanta, GA and Lisa Q. Noonan and her husband Sean of Sturbridge; her eight grandchildren: Sean Dunleavy, Brian Dunleavy, Thomas Quinn, Margaret Noonan, Liam Noonan, Hope Noonan, Bridget Casey and Peter Casey; her three great grandchildren: Yesenia Dunleavy, Patrick Dunleavy and Phin Dunleavy; three great, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brothers: Paul Laliberte and her twin, John Laliberte, and sisters: Joan E. Carl and Priscilla Laliberte. Anne was born in Worcester the daughter of Oswald and Helen (Tennant) Laliberte. She was a graduate of Mary E. Wells High School in Southbridge, attended Ohio State University, and graduated from Hahnemann Hospital Nursing School in Worcester.
Anne was a Registered Nurse for 50 years, working most of those years at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge, retiring in 1998. In 1996, she was named Nurse of the Year, an award given to an individual who is truly dedicated to the field of nursing. After retirement, Anne worked part time for Cohasse Florist in Southbridge followed by several years as a patient sitter at Harrington.
Community service was important to Anne who served as a volunteer throughout her life. Some of her passions included the literacy program at Jacob Edwards Library, the St. John Paul II Food Pantry and transporting cancer patients to treatment.
Anne was a devoted mother and grandmother and was truly dedicated to caring for others.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 11:00am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will be in New Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Tuesday, Aug 13th, from 4:00 to 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Tappin Organ Restoration Fund, c/o St. John Paul II Parish, 279 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA 01550 or to the St. John Paul II Food Pantry, 279 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA 01550.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019