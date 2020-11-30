1/1
Anne (Banks) Rawson
1922 - 2020
Anne M. (Banks) Rawson, 98

Worcester - Anne M. (Banks) Rawson, 98, of Worcester, died peacefully on Thursday, November 26th 2020 in the Christopher House Nursing Home.

Anne is survived by three sons, Paul Rawson of South Carolina, Ronald Rawson of Worcester and Roderick Rawson of Worcester; a daughter, Royanne Birtz of Florida; a son in law, Henry Fontaine of Worcester; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

Anne was born in Texarcana, Arkansas and is predeceased by two daughters, Claudia Quinn and Deborah Fontaine and 3 brothers and sisters.

She worked at the former H.H. Brown Shoe in Worcester for many years as a stitcher and also served in the capacity of Treasurer for her union while she was employed at H.H. Brown Shoe. Anne enjoyed camping and being outdoors, but she was happiest when she was with her family both in Worcester and Florida.

Funeral services are being held privately and are under the direction of Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St., Worcester.

To share a memory of Anne or to sign her online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
