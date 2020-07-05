Anne Schneider

Anne E. (Nitzsche) Schneider, 87



WORCESTER - Anne E. (Nitzsche) Schneider, aged 87, died peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020.



She leaves her husband Peter Schneider and three children, Paul Schneider of Worcester, Sally Schneider of Leicester, and Philip Schneider of Leicester as well as eight grandchildren, Paul, Erica, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Sarah, Corey, Emily, and Bailey. She leaves three sisters, Connie Dana of Danville CA, Maria Nitzsche of Mount Holly VT, and Dr. Cathy Williams of White Heath IL.



She was predeceased by her brother, John Nitzsche.



Anne was born in Boston MA, the daughter of Hans and Dorothy (Murphy) Nitzsche.



She received her diploma in Nursing from Mount Auburn Hospital School of Nursing, a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Boston University, and a Master's degree in Business from Babson College.



She held a number of nursing positions, then worked as a real estate broker in Wellesley for several years and then moving with her family to Worcester spent the last ten years before retirement as a real estate investment analyst at Aetna Life and Casualty in Hartford.



Post retirement, Anne volunteered for over twenty years in the thrift shop at Abby's House. She was an avid singer and a longtime member of the Worcester Chorus and served as a corporator for Music Worcester. She was an enthusiastic skier and spent considerable time with her husband at their ski condominium on Okemo Mountain in Ludlow VT where she also served as secretary of their condominium association.



Anne travelled extensively and was a voracious reader, belonging to several local book clubs. She participated in the Worcester Institute for Senior Education (WISE). In 2011, she founded a popular neighborhood supper club which continues in existence.



Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Abby's House, 52 High St., Worcester 01609 or the Worcester Chorus, 319 Main St., Worcester 01608.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store