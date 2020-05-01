|
Annette J. Bleau, 81
Worcester - Annette J. Bleau, 81, of Worcester and Auburn, passed away at St. Vincent's Hospital on April 30, 2020. Annette was the oldest child of the late Wilfred and the late Loretta (Laurence) Bleau. Her dedication to her mother in Loretta's final years was inspiring. She is survived by her siblings Robert (the late Patricia) of El Paso, Texas; Paul (Irene) of West Boylston; Denise (Jon) of La Grange, Illinois; and Elaine (Bill) Rynders of Auburn. Annette will be lovingly remembered by her nephews Paul (Judy) Bleau, Norman (MandiSue) Bleau, Bob (Molly) Parlier and Suzanne (Patrick) O'Neill and her great nephews and nieces Lauren (Alex) Mazzone; PJ (Sami) Bleau; Samantha Bleau; Griffin Parlier and Ayla and Killian O'Neill. She also leaves many cousins in both the Bleau and Laurence families and many life-long friends, especially Gloria Anderson and Madeline Anusbigian.
Annette was a graduate of Holy Name High School and had a long career as a bookkeeper. She was an accomplished cake decorator having made the wedding cakes for a number of family members and too many birthday cakes to count. She was also a talented seamstress and loved knitting and gardening. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and watching her nieces and nephews grow and start families of their own.
Annette was a faithful parishioner for many years at North American Martyrs Church in Auburn. Given today's COVID restrictions, services at North American Martyrs Church will be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester. To share a memory of Annette or to sign her online guestbook, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020