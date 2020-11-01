Annette (Ricky) Sirard, 85
North Grosvenordale, CT - Annette (Ricky) Sirard, 85, of Thompson, CT, died after a short battle with lung cancer on October 21, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, A. Donald Sirard in 2014, son Steve Dacri in 2011, as well as brothers Donald Efter, Arthur Efter and a sister, Ruth DeWitt. She is survived by three children, Dianne Sirard, Gary Sirard and Dawna Sirard, a grandson, Jesse Dacri and many nephews and a niece.
She was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Edith Rosen and Harry Efter and lived in Worcester, Massachusetts before moving to North Grosvenordale over 50 years ago.
For many years, she was the co-owner of the Club Oxford in Oxford, Massachusetts, a nightclub that hosted notable jazz musicians, including Cozy Cole, Cab Calloway and Louis Armstrong. She also owned Ricky's Diner, a restaurant on Main Street in Webster, Massachusetts that featured a Jewish and Polish breakfast and lunch menu.
Always the entrepreneur, she owned a jewelry business and gift shop, designing jewelry and accessories for businesses throughout New England.
Later in life, she graduated from Broms Academy of Hairdressing in Worcester, Massachusetts and worked as a beauty stylist for several years before opening Sirard Catering, a successful food service offering dining and catering services to local clubs, weddings and social events.
She was also an active member of the Webster Emblem Club for many years, serving as president in 1969 and District Deputy in 1978.
An excellent chef, she loved cooking, watching food shows and inventing new recipes. She was also a classic film fan and an avid book reader.
She will be remembered for her iconic red hair and beautiful smile, her love of music and dancing, and her deep devotion to her handicapped son, Gary Sirard.
A private burial took place on October 26, 2020 at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford, Massachusetts. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Beth Chayim Chadashim Synagogue: https://bethchayimchadashim.shulcloud.com/form/donation.html?fbclid=IwAR0M-v6N9NVDW6h3YOLBbTUD07BI6irFA-ob3SO4BO97rSwVdVUXwdQEn3Mparadisfuneralhome.com