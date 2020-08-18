1/1
Annette Waite
1938 - 2020
Annette J. Waite, 81

Putnam, CT - Annette J. (Delisle) Waite, 81 of Ballou St., formerly of Therese Ave., Southbridge, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15th, in the Matulitus Nursing Home, Putnam, CT, after a brief illness. Her beloved husband of 57 years, Adrian Waite died in 2014. Annette leaves a son, Allan Waite of Acworth, GA; two daughters, Susan Santelli and her husband Mitchell of Woodstock Valley and Christine Durrette and her husband Randal of Naples, FL; six grandchildren, Brittney Campbell and her husband Kenneth of Woodstock, Natalie Santelli of New Haven, Wesley Santelli and his wife Hailey of Woodstock, Ashely Durrette and her husband Holton Sanchez, Heather Durrette, Katie Gray and her husband Jameson, all of Naples, FL; eight great grandchildren, Ryley, Jayden, Caiden, Mason, Brynn, Keegan, Ruby and Finnley. She was born in Worcester the daughter of Leo J. and Marie Rose (Jeoffrion) Delisle. Annette worked for many years in the factory at Schott Fiber Optics in Southbridge. She was a hardworking devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her beautiful family. Annette enjoyed vacationing and spending time with family and friends in Naples, FL. Annette was a member of the Faith Bible Evangelical Free Church in Woodstock and will be sadly missed by all her church brothers and sisters.

Annette's funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, at 2:00 pm in the Faith Bible Evangelical Free Church, 587 Route 171, Woodstock, CT. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private.

The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing the arrangements.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
