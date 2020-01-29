|
|
Anna Guertin, 101
Uxbridge - Annie M. (Bombara) Guertin, 101, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Lydia Taft House. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Herve "Harvey" Guertin, in 1958.
She was born in East Douglas, July 2, 1918, the 4th of 9 children born to the late Lawrence J. and Mary (Gonsorcik) Bombara. She was a housekeeper at a young age in East Douglas and Worcester. She was married to 'Harvey' in 1939 and lived in the family house in Linwood until April 2014, when she suffered the effects of a stroke.
Upon attaining each age, she always looked forward to reaching the next half year mark of her birth day. She spent many pleasant hours swinging on the backyard swings that had been set in place in the 1950's for her children. She credited the exercise from swinging to helping her longevity.
She always cherished her family and will be greatly missed by her three children: Caroline Paulhus and her husband John of SC, Kathleen Kozak of NH, and J. Herve Guertin of Linwood, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. In addition, she leaves a sister-in-law, Sophie Bombara of E. Douglas. Mrs. Guertin was predeceased by her sisters Mary Bousquet, Sophie Szocik, Catherine Bedard and Martha Roy, brothers Lawrence, Joseph, Andrew and John Bombara, and a son-in-law Mark Kozak.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Lydia Taft House in Uxbridge for the wonderful TLC they provided Annie; she always had a smile for them and they for her.
A Calling Hour at Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, will be Friday, January 31 from 9:30-10:30. Mrs. Guertin's Funeral Mass will follow at 11AM, in Good Shepherd Church, Linwood. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Lydia Taft-Resident Activity Fund, 60 Quaker Hwy, Uxbridge, MA 01569 or to Good Shepherd Church, PO Box 517, Linwood, MA 01525. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020