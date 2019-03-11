|
Annie S. (Buwalda) Simmons, 91
Sutton - Annie S. (Buwalda) Simmons, 91, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Maristhill Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Waltham. Her husband, Charles A. Simmons, Sr., died in 1998. She leaves one son, Charles A. Simmons, Jr., and his wife Nicole; two granddaughters, Zabelle and Natasha Simmons, and two grandsons, Charles A. Simmons, III and Thatcher J. Simmons, all of Belmont, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Simmons is predeceased by her sons Lee A. Simmons, in 1992 and Andrew S. Hodges, in 2002, her sister Theresa E. Minkema, in 2000, and brother Sidney H. Buwalda, as a young boy in 1925.
Mrs. Simmons was born in Whitinsville, a daughter of Andrew and Sadie (DeBoer) Buwalda. She graduated from Northbridge High School, in 1945 and the former Hill College, Woonsocket, RI, in 1946, completing a two year business course in one year and winning many awards for shorthand and accounting. For 19 years she worked at the former Conley Bros. Furniture Store in Whitinsville as office manager and later, manager.. She began a 14 year tenure working for Worcester County Newspapers as office manager before being appointed publisher. She was responsible for publishing the Blackstone Valley Tribune, the Blackstone Valley Advertiser, and the Tri-County Advertiser. When she retired she worked part time as a consultant for Worcester County Newspapers.
She resided in Whitinsville for 28 years, later moving to Sutton where she resided for more that 55 years. She enjoyed traveling, especially vacationing in Maine and Florida. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and corresponding with her many friends and relatives. Most important, she loved to be with her grandchildren.
Her Funeral will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 11AM, at the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St.,Whitinsville. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Calling Hours, at the funeral home, are Thursday, March 14, 4-6PM. Memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019