|
|
Antaurious Antonio "Nene" Guzman
Worcester - Antaurious Antonio " Nene" Guzman, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2019.
He leaves behind his loving parents, Jorge Luis Guzman and Irene Yesnia Diaz, of Worcester, his two sisters, Nennia Yesnia Guzman and Isabel Altagracia Pena-Reyes, both of Worcester, his five nephews, his cousins, several aunts and uncles and his grandmother.
Family and friends will gather to honor Nene's life on Wednesday, March 20th from 6:00pm until 8:00pm and again on Thursday, March 21st from 9:00am until 11:00am at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. To place an online condolence message, or for additional information please visit:
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019