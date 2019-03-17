Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Antaurious Guzman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antaurious Guzman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Antaurious Guzman Obituary
Antaurious Antonio "Nene" Guzman

Worcester - Antaurious Antonio " Nene" Guzman, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2019.

He leaves behind his loving parents, Jorge Luis Guzman and Irene Yesnia Diaz, of Worcester, his two sisters, Nennia Yesnia Guzman and Isabel Altagracia Pena-Reyes, both of Worcester, his five nephews, his cousins, several aunts and uncles and his grandmother.

Family and friends will gather to honor Nene's life on Wednesday, March 20th from 6:00pm until 8:00pm and again on Thursday, March 21st from 9:00am until 11:00am at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. To place an online condolence message, or for additional information please visit:

www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
Download Now