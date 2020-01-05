|
Anthony F. Amorello, 87
SHREWSBURY - Anthony F. Amorello, 87, died Saturday January 4, 2020 at his home in Shrewsbury. Visiting hours will be held from 4 - 8 PM on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St., Shrewsbury. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Thursday January 9, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury, with burial in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. Complete obituary will appear in Tuesday and Wednesday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020